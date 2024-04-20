Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells 5,993 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05.

On Thursday, February 15th, David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29.

Shares of DECK opened at $800.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $885.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.38.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $890.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.1% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $74,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,689.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.7% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

