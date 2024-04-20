Comparing Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) & InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.48 -$3.98 million ($0.39) -1.67 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.48 million 1.85 $200,000.00 $0.03 51.33

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bimini Capital Management and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -31.83% -33.43% -3.65% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 2.99% 6.63% 1.38%

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.