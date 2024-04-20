Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2024

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FAX opened at $2.57 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.