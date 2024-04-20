Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FAX opened at $2.57 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

