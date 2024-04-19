Zhang Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,261. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

