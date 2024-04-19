2,629 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 930,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,853. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.