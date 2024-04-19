Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 398,248 JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 398,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,996,000. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $2,466,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,196. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.