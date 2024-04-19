Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 398,248 JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 398,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,996,000. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $2,466,000.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPEF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,196. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.