Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Holdings Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 226.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.34. 56,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,533. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.85. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

