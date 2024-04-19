Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 281,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 60,789 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

NYSEARCA BKAG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

