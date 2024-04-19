Zhang Financial LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

