Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPAB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,220,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 253,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,577. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

