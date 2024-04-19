Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,160.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $225.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,891. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.