Winmark Co. (WINA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Winmark has raised its dividend by an average of 57.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

WINA stock opened at $366.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.85. Winmark has a one year low of $308.92 and a one year high of $451.30.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 48.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Winmark by 18.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

