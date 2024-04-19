Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,303 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. 383,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,671. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

