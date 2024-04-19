Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Viper Energy comprises 2.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $20,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

VNOM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 138,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,337. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.