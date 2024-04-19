Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$80.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. National Bankshares cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE:WPM traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 351,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,725. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.66. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$74.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5534463 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,272,782. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

