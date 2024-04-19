Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Lessened by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $90.84 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.