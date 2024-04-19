HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $83.59 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

