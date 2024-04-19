Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDO opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

