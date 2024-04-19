Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $147.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

