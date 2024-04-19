Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 85,162 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 64,259 shares.The stock last traded at $292.15 and had previously closed at $294.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

