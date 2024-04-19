United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.53.

UAL stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NWI Management LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 69.6% during the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 89,106 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 145.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

