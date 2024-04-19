Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 471,298 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 333,785 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $75.86 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.00.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.