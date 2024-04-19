Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,264 shares of company stock valued at $18,438,369 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

