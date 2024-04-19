Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

