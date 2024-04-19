Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.28. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.