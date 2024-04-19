Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to “Neutral”

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $61.92 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after buying an additional 881,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after buying an additional 601,749 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

