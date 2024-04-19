Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,160,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. 365,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

