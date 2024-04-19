Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.58. 2,306,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,207. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

