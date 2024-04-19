Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

SCHG stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,128. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

