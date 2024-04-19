Roth Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.54. The company had a trading volume of 451,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,226. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

