Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $119,018.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of AIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 96,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

