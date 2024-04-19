Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38. The company has a market cap of $292.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

