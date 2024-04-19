Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 1,957 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $210.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -359.98%.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

