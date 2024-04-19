Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New $211,000 Investment in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 28,386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $70.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $76.08.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

