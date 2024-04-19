Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $533,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2944 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

