Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,538 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.23. The company had a trading volume of 689,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.92 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

