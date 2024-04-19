Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.