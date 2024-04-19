Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. 2,685,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.