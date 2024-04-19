Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.62 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE TRV opened at $210.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.