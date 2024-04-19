PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,148,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 952,358 shares.The stock last traded at $100.39 and had previously closed at $100.36.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

