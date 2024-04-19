Peterson Wealth Services Acquires Shares of 1,188 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $358,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,900.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,420. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $217.74 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $257.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average of $182.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFPT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

