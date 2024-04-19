OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
