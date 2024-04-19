OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

