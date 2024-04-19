EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised EQT from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised EQT from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE EQT opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EQT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after buying an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

