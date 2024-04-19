Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 337,191 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

