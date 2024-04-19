Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $83,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

