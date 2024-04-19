Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 291.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330,802 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.31% of Vipshop worth $31,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.41. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.