Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 156,285 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 732,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,285 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 213,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

C opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

