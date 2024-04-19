Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 149 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.23.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.46. 1,072,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,632. The stock has a market cap of $423.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,728 shares of company stock valued at $68,483,403. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

