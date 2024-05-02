Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.30 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.