Mission Wealth Management LP Has $956,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33,890.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after purchasing an additional 595,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $260.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.57 and its 200-day moving average is $254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

